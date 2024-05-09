First 180,000 Artillery Rounds From Czech Initiative To Arrive In Ukraine Next Month - Pavel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first batch of ammunition under the Czech initiative to procure rounds outside the EU should be delivered to Ukraine early summer.

This was stated by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who spoke in an interview with the German TV channel ARD , reports Ukrinform.

"Prime Minister Petr Fiala and I assume that the first 180,000 artillery rounds will be delivered in June, and there are already contracts for another five- or six-figure amount of ammunition," the head of state said.

He admitted that the Czech initiative is not progressing as quickly as he would like.

Rutte: As Russia's aggression continues, Ukraine“badly” needs help

He once again urged other nations to support Ukraine in every possible way. According to the president of the Czech Republic, the Russian aggressor must understand that there is no point in continuing the war; because while the Kremlin "retains at least some hope of success, they see no reason to hold peace talks."

Pavel noted that the West very "cautiously" supported Ukraine, trying not to escalate the conflict and holding long debates about each new decision.

"If we had missed this period of reflection and risk assessment, Ukraine would have received this aid months, maybe even years earlier, and the situation could have been different. We must learn lessons from the past and provide assistance now in full and as soon as possible so that Ukraine does not lose more territories and lives," the Czech leader emphasized.

FMs of Ukraine andRepublic discuss progress in procurement of shells and other military aid

Pavel also noted that Russia refers to itself a "Eurasian civilization", but Russian values differ from European ones, so it would be very naive to approach Russia from the position of concessions, attempts to reach a mutually beneficial solution.

"Russia still knows only the concept of 'winning and 'losing'. In other words, if Russia is to prevail, others must lose. And this should be a warning for us," the president of the Czech Republic emphasized.

As reported, early this year, Prague initiated the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine in third countries with EU money. It was about 800,000 rounds that had been found in different parts of the world. Subsequently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky, stated that the amount of shells could be almost twice as large.

Photo: Ministerstvo obrany Ceské republiky