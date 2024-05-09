Bulgaria Unveils Diversified Cooperation Initiatives With Azerbaijan Beyond Oil Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the margins of the Baku negotiations, Bulgaria's ActingMinister of Energy Vladimir Malinov said the documents agreed byAzerbaijan and Bulgaria's leaders and companies will deepenbilateral cooperation and enable new projects, Azernews reports.

"Our strategic cooperation's successes and deepening issues wereexamined. The intergovernmental commission on cooperation betweenthe two nations' first-week July meeting will allow us to cementBaku agreements and develop the discussed problems," Malinovnoted.

Along with vital energy cooperation, he claims that Bulgariaalso wants to form partnerships in the defense industry, thebuilding industry, and the transportation sector.

"We need to move forward to preserve a sustainable engagementwith Azerbaijan, which leads to success," emphasized theminister.

To note, Azerbaijan currently covers half of Bulgaria's gasneeds, starting its deliveries since January 2021.

Bulgarian representatives attend the Baku Energy Week inAzerbaijan on a regular basis and plan to return this year.

Iteca Caspian company and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijanhave also invited representatives of Bulgaria to the RebuildKarabakh exhibition scheduled for October.