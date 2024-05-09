Air India calls off 85 budget flights following last-minute sick leave strike

(MENAFN) Air India's budget carrier subsidiary faced significant disruptions to its operations, with 85 flights canceled on Thursday, following a wave of last-minute sick leave calls from dozens of cabin crew members the previous day. The airline, now under the ownership of Indian conglomerate Tata Group since 2022, grappled with operational challenges stemming from the sudden staffing shortage.



Reports from various media outlets suggested that the mass sick leave may have been prompted by internal dissatisfaction among staff, attributed to new hiring and promotion policies imposed by the airline's new ownership. Air India Express, in a statement, acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the cancellations and assured that every effort had been made to mitigate the disruption.



The airline advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, emphasizing its commitment to minimizing inconvenience. Additionally, the airline disclosed that over 90 flights had been "disrupted" since Tuesday due to staff shortages, though it did not specify whether these disruptions were in the form of delays or cancellations.



Chief Executive Aloke Singh announced that the airline would need to curtail its flight schedules in the upcoming days in response to the staffing challenges. The situation underscores the complexities of managing operations amidst internal discontent and highlights the potential impact on passengers and the broader aviation industry. As Air India Express navigates these challenges, maintaining transparency and effective communication with passengers will be crucial in managing expectations and mitigating disruptions.

