WHO's Europe director warns of looming mental health crisis as 'next pandemic'

(MENAFN) Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Europe, has sounded the alarm on mental health challenges, labeling them as the "next pandemic" looming on the global horizon. In an interview with Anadolu, Kluge emphasized the urgent need to address mental health issues, particularly in light of the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Kluge, the prolonged lockdowns experienced worldwide, especially by the youth, have significantly affected mental well-being. He highlighted common issues such as anxiety and sleeping problems among young people, underscoring the importance of addressing these challenges promptly.



Recent data from the European Union (EU) indicates that approximately one out of every six individuals in the EU is experiencing distress, anxiety, or sleeping problems. Kluge emphasized the concerning trend of excessive screen time among children, with some spending up to six hours a day in front of screens, exposing them to unregulated advertising, violence, and unrealistic beauty standards that can exacerbate anxiety.



Moreover, Kluge noted that today's youth grapple with a multitude of stressors, including concerns about climate change and geopolitical conflicts such as those between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Gaza. He described the current global situation as a "permacrisis," characterized by ongoing crises that continually impact people's mental well-being.



In response to these challenges, Kluge emphasized the importance of strengthening mental health services and support systems to address the growing mental health needs of populations worldwide. By prioritizing mental health and implementing targeted interventions, Kluge believes that communities can better navigate the complex and evolving landscape of mental health challenges, ultimately promoting resilience and well-being for all.

MENAFN09052024000045015839ID1108193631