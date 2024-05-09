Devastating storms in south Brazil leave 100 dead, destroy 100K houses

(MENAFN) The devastating impact of record rainfall and subsequent flooding has taken a heavy toll on south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, with local authorities reporting a grim tally of casualties and widespread destruction. As of Wednesday, the death toll has risen to at least 100, while nearly 100,000 homes have been either destroyed or significantly damaged during more than a week of relentless precipitation.



According to updates from the National Confederation of Municipalities, overflowing rivers and extensive flooding have left an indelible mark on the state, affecting approximately 1.45 million people and prompting the displacement of around 200,000 residents from their homes. The scale of the disaster is unprecedented, with the confederation noting that a staggering 99,800 residences of varying types have suffered either total or partial damage since the onset of the catastrophic weather events on April 29.



The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the widespread declaration of emergencies across 414 out of 497 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. As a pivotal agricultural and livestock producer, the state's economy has been profoundly impacted, with the confederation estimating economic losses at a staggering 4.6 billion reals (approximately 904 million U.S. dollars). These losses encompass damages incurred to housing, public infrastructure, as well as sectors critical to the state's economy such as agriculture, livestock, industry, commerce, and services.



The severity of the flooding can be gauged by the fact that Rio Grande do Sul received an unprecedented amount of rainfall in just one week, equivalent to five months' worth of precipitation. This extraordinary deluge has overwhelmed communities, infrastructure, and emergency response efforts, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents and authorities alike in the aftermath of the calamity. As recovery and relief efforts continue, the resilience of the affected communities and the solidarity of the nation will be crucial in navigating the long road to recovery from this unprecedented natural disaster.

