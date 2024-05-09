First-ever African Kung Fu master discusses collaboration with Moscow

(MENAFN) Dominique Martin Saatenang, renowned as Africa's first Kung Fu master and the founding president of the African Martial Arts Festival's organizing committee (FADAM), emphasized the significance of securing cooperation with Russia during his inaugural visit to Moscow. In an exclusive interview with RT, Saatenang underscored the pivotal role of Russia-Africa relations, describing them as stronger than ever before.



Reflecting on the objectives of the FADAM Games, Saatenang highlighted the importance of inviting all nations to participate, emphasizing the exceptional talent showcased by Russian athletes. As the son of a Cameroonian tribal king, often likened to the "African Bruce Lee," Saatenang's journey from training at China's famed Shaolin Temple to spearheading the FADAM initiative embodies a fusion of martial arts prowess and cultural heritage.



Established as the first international martial arts festival on the African continent, FADAM aims to transcend traditional sporting boundaries, particularly in regions dominated by football. With participation from 64 countries and 5,000 athletes, the festival has garnered international acclaim and the support of influential figures like actor and martial artist Jackie Chan.



Saatenang revealed that since its inception in April 2018, the festival has garnered increasing interest from nations seeking to showcase their martial arts heritage and cultural diversity on a global stage. Beyond fostering cultural exchange, FADAM serves as a platform for nations to promote their economies and attract foreign investment and collaboration.



In advocating for greater cooperation with Moscow, Saatenang envisions Russia's involvement as a significant milestone in advancing the festival's objectives and fostering cross-cultural dialogue. As FADAM continues to expand its reach and impact, the collaboration with Russia holds promise for strengthening ties between African and Russian martial arts communities while facilitating broader avenues for international cooperation and exchange.

