British Intelligence: Russia Not Achieve Significant Success In East In April Despite Large Number Of Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In April 2024, Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine, rising by 17%

from March 2024. Of these, more than three-quarters were located in the Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Marinka areas of the front line.

The British Ministry of Defense reports this on social network X, citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.



It is noted that attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar rose by 200% from March to April. This is almost certainly a reflection of Russia's renewed attempts to gain control of the town - situated on high ground to the west of Bakhmut.

“Despite the substantial increase in attacks on this axis, Russia made only minor tactical gains in the area during April and almost certainly sustained heavy losses,” the statement said.

Russia uses military call-up in captured areas to spread influence -intel

As reported, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 9, 2024, amounted to about 478,730 people, including 1,300 people on the previous day.