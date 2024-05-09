In Kherson Region, Consequences Of Shelling Of Stanislav Village Shown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Authorities have shown the consequences of the massive Russian shelling of the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, with two dozen residential buildings damaged.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted the photos on Facebook .
“Russian troops shelled Stanislav with massive fire,” the statement reads.
As noted, the village was shelled at night and in the morning. As a result, two dozen residential buildings were damaged. Walls and roofs were smashed, doors and windows were broken.
Read also:
Russians shell village in Kherson
region, one injured
It is emphasized that there were no casualties among the locals.
As reported, Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, May 8.
MENAFN09052024000193011044ID1108193425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.