In Kherson Region, Consequences Of Shelling Of Stanislav Village Shown


5/9/2024 8:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Authorities have shown the consequences of the massive Russian shelling of the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, with two dozen residential buildings damaged.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted the photos on Facebook .

“Russian troops shelled Stanislav with massive fire,” the statement reads.

As noted, the village was shelled at night and in the morning. As a result, two dozen residential buildings were damaged. Walls and roofs were smashed, doors and windows were broken.















Read also: Russians shell village in Kherson region, one injured

It is emphasized that there were no casualties among the locals.

As reported, Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, May 8.

UkrinForm

