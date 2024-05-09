De Ligt criticizes referees after Bayern Munich exit from Champions League

(MENAFN) Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, has launched a scathing attack on the referees officiating the team's recent Champions League encounter against Real Madrid. The second leg of the semi-finals saw Real Madrid emerge victorious, effectively eliminating Bayern Munich from the prestigious tournament with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday evening.



Real Madrid's triumph was sealed by goals from Joselu in the 88th minute and a dramatic late strike in stoppage time at (90+1) minutes. Bayern Munich managed to pull one back through Alphonso Davies' goal in the 68th minute, keeping the tie finely balanced until the final whistle.



However, controversy marred the closing stages of the match, with heated debate surrounding the validity of a crucial moment in the 12th minute of stoppage time. Referee Simon Marciniak's decision to flag offside during an opportunity for Bayern Munich sparked outrage, as it appeared to halt a promising attack by the team. Adding to the controversy, De Ligt subsequently scored what would have been a crucial goal for Bayern Munich, only for it to be disallowed by the officials.



De Ligt's outspoken criticism of the referees underscores the frustration felt by Bayern Munich following their elimination from the Champions League. The contentious decisions made during the match have reignited debates surrounding officiating standards and the impact of refereeing decisions on the outcome of high-stakes football matches.

MENAFN09052024000045015682ID1108193417