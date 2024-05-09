IMF warns from economic fragmentation to damage international development

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating economic fragmentation between United States-led Western nations and China-aligned blocs, cautioning that such division poses a significant threat to global trade cooperation and overall economic growth. In a speech delivered at Stanford University, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath highlighted the profound implications of recent geopolitical events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, which have disrupted world trade to an extent not witnessed since the end of the Cold War.



Gopinath underscored the concerning trend of countries increasingly prioritizing economic and national security considerations in their trade and investment decisions, leading to a growing polarization between China and the United States. While acknowledging the importance of enhancing economic resilience, Gopinath emphasized that the current trajectory of fragmentation risks eroding the foundations of a rules-based global trading system and undermining the gains achieved through economic integration.



Of particular concern is the deteriorating trade relations between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, characterized by escalating tensions and reciprocal accusations of trade imbalances and unfair practices. The IMF highlighted a significant surge in trade restrictions imposed globally, with over 3,000 measures implemented in 2022 and 2023, more than triple the number recorded in 2019.



The intensification of United States-China trade tensions has reverberated across the globe, amplifying uncertainties and disrupting established trade flows. Washington's imposition of trade restrictions on China, purportedly driven by national security concerns, has been met with vehement denials from Beijing, further exacerbating bilateral frictions. China, in turn, has condemned United States interference in its internal affairs, particularly regarding arms sales to Taiwan.



As economic fragmentation continues to deepen, the IMF's cautionary stance underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to mitigate trade tensions, uphold multilateral trade agreements, and foster a conducive environment for global economic cooperation. Failure to address these challenges risks impeding progress towards sustained economic growth and prosperity on a global scale.

