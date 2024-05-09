RX Japan Highlights Optimistic Outlook For The Retail Jewellery Industry At International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 16th to 18th at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall, is a must-attend event for anyone in the jewellery industry. Japan, the third-largest jewellery market in the world, is the perfect host for this prestigious event, showcasing the best of the global jewellery industry.



Held in Japan, Asia's hub of the jewellery market, the International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) shows are a trio of prestigious events that occur thrice each year (Tokyo in January, Kobe in May, Yokohama in October). Celebrated for their exquisite assortment of diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery, the IJT Series Shows offer a dynamic platform for industry professionals to connect, discover, and prosper.



Together, these events attract an impressive 58,000 buyers from major retailers, wholesalers/importers, jewellery designers, and other buyers with purchasing power. With over 20% of buyers coming from countries other than Japan, IJK 2024 offers a truly international platform for networking and business opportunities, providing exhibitors with a unique opportunity to connect with a global audience.



Visitors to IJK 2024 valued the diverse range and quality of products showcased at the exhibition, highlighting the opportunity for comparison, knowledge expansion, and discovery of unique items. Participants appreciated the reasonable pricing and cost-effectiveness of products available at the exhibition, emphasizing the value for money and enjoyable shopping experiences.



With a significant international exhibitor participation, IJK 2024 offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, designs, and innovations in the jewellery market. This year's event is expected to be a centre of activity, featuring a wide array of exquisite jewellery pieces, from classic designs to contemporary creations.



Over the years, the IJT shows have garnered high satisfaction rates from exhibitors, with over 86% of the approximately 1,500 companies being repeat exhibitors. This high level of satisfaction underscores the importance of IJK as a necessary trade platform for the jewellery industry, covering the entire Japanese market and all buying seasons.



"As the premier event in the retail jewellery industry, International Jewellery Kobe plays a crucial role in driving innovation and growth," said IJK Show Director, Yoshihito Waki. "We are committed to providing a platform that not only showcases the best the industry has to offer but also addresses the evolving needs and preferences of today's consumers."



Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore the world of retail jewellery and all kinds of fine jewellery and raw materials at International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2024. Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of the 3-days jewellery trade fair.





