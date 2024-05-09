Is It A Ghost Or An Alien? Creepy Video From Las Vegas Is Not Fake Expert Explains Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An expert who analyzed a viral video of an alleged alien encounter outside a Las Vegas residence last year has confirmed that the footage has not been manipulated, stating that it is authentic analysis expert Scott Roder told US broadcaster NewsNation on May 3 that the video is original, saying,“Once you see it, you can't deny it.\" He continued,“There's no editing. That is an original video.”Roder added,“We tried to debunk it to see if there was something that was added to the video. All of our results came back as it was authentic.\"Also Read: Are aliens real? Do they exist? Here's why scientists haven't managed to make contacts yetHe further explained,“We took the vector motion-points in space-and then we attach that to a figure in the background to show that the movement of the shadow reflects the movement of a body that is attached to the head.\"An evidence analysis expert confirms the authenticity of the video showing the event. Check out here:Earlier in March, a Pentagon report on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) indicated that US government investigations since the end of World War II had found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology and concluded that most sightings were misinterpretations of ordinary objects or natural phenomena report aligns with a 2022 Pentagon announcement from the then-recently established All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which confirmed that there was no evidence to suggest that aliens have visited or crash-landed on Earth Read: Artificial Super Intelligence acting as 'The Great Filter' for Alien evidence? Study reveals...'Non-human beings'Earlier in April this year, a Las Vegas family living near the location of the sighting reported that something had crashed in their backyard, leading them to call 911.

Several people claimed to have seen“non-human beings” alongside the unidentified object. The caller described these entities as exceptionally tall, standing between 8 and 10 feet high, with large, shiny eyes and indescribable mouths.



MENAFN09052024007365015876ID1108193073