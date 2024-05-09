'Sonia Gandhi Came From Italy': BJP Leader Reacts To Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese, African' Comment

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and BJP senior leader, Thursday strongly criticized Congress leader Sam Pitroda's \"racist\" remarks, saying that“This is Congress DNA. He did not say anything about Sonia Gandhi, she came from Italy...This is the mindset of the Congress...”It is important to note that Congress leader Sam Pitroda, in an interview with 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India said,“We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans.\"Also Read |
Sam Pitroda 'Chinese, African' remark: DMK says 'he couldn't explain properly' after PM Modi's 'cut ties' dareEarlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the grand old party and asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the key ally of Congress, if it would snap ties with the party. He asked if DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin,“who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made-will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people.\"“Do they have the guts?\" the prime minister asked Read | Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman as row erupts over his 'Chinese, African' remarkMeanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today strongly criticised Pitroda's \"racist\" remarks, terming them \"reprehensible\" and demanding an apology from the party UP chief minister alleged that the grand old party was responsible for the partition of the country in 1947. Even after Independence, the party committed the sin of dividing the country along caste, regional and linguistic lines, he added Read | IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says 'only Rajasthan will...'\"Sam Pitroda, the advisor and guide of the Congress leadership, espouses the party's historical divide-and-rule tactic. His remarks are reprehensible,\" PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.\"The Congress must apologise to the nation for Pitroda's comments,\" he added Read | Is it a ghost or an alien? Creepy video from Las Vegas is not fake; expert explains whyHe further said Pitroda must refrain from commenting on the Ram temple. Lord Ram symbolises unity, cultural integrity and the values of compassion and development for all. The construction of the Ram temple is a matter of immense pride for India, reflecting its cultural ethos and national unity, he added.
