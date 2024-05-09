Watch: Fight On Flight Bound For San Francisco As Passengers Engage In Heated Argument, Throw Punches

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A video of two passengers onboard a flight engaging in a heated argument has gone viral on social media. The passengers of a San Francisco-bound EVA Air flight from Taiwan reportedly argued over a seat after the 11.5-hour flight departed from Taiwan, two passengers were seen quarreling over a seating arrangement. The altercation ensued after one passenger opted to occupy what they believed to be an unoccupied seat. Reports indicate that the passenger decided to relocate due to concerns about their neighboring traveller's coughing returning to find the other passenger in his seat, the original seat owner became furious and attempted to hit him. This escalated into a physical altercation between the two passengers read: Chaos at Delhi Airport after Air India Express cancels 70 flights; check why air travel is affectedIn the viral video, flight attendants try to calm the two enraged passengers. One of the crew members was also seen getting hit in the process of trying to keep the two passengers from throwing punches at each other passengers on the flight can be heard screaming in the background of the viral video as the two enraged men continue to struggle and fight in the aisle, exchanging punches read: New Delhi-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport, passengers safeThe episode lasted for some time until a group of individuals could intervene to assist the staff in keeping the two separate date and time of the incident remain unknown, though it is believed to have occurred on Tuesday. The video is currently circulating on social media were all praises for the flight attendants for their quick intervention and wondered if the passengers faced any punishment for their actions read: 'Well done Emirates': Indian father left concerned 'not for a moment' as teenage daughter misses flight; here's why“Hats off to the flight attendants' professionalism and quick intervention. Wonder if any punishment was handed to these passengers?” one user commented.“Crew did a commendable job. Good going girls, you are true fighters, stay blessed,” another added.“When this happens, would aircrew accept assistance from a trained person to restrain any violent customers? Always see grown men more interested recording cabin crew being swamped by violent males who can't handle their alcohol,” another one commented.
MENAFN09052024007365015876ID1108192977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.