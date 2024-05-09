Kenya disposes of more than 400 deceased babies

(MENAFN) Kenya's Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), a longstanding institution renowned as the largest referral healthcare facility in East and Central Africa, has made a poignant announcement regarding the fate of unclaimed bodies, including a staggering number of deceased infants. In a public notice issued on Tuesday, KNH revealed its intention to dispose of the remains of 541 individuals, among them 475 babies, if their relatives fail to come forward within a seven-day period to claim them.



This decision, which underscores the hospital's ongoing struggle with the management of unclaimed bodies, reflects a growing crisis within Kenya's healthcare infrastructure. With a history spanning over 120 years, KNH has encountered similar challenges in the past, prompting the issuance of public notices urging families to identify and retrieve the remains of their deceased loved ones from the hospital's mortuary facilities.



The initiative to dispose of unclaimed bodies is not unique to KNH. Other healthcare facilities in Kenya, such as Machakos Level 5 Hospital, have also grappled with overcrowded morgues and limited capacity to accommodate the deceased. In January, Machakos Level 5 Hospital announced its decision to curtail the intake of dead bodies due to space constraints, citing a pressing need to address the mounting backlog of unclaimed corpses.



Daniel Yumbya, the Health Director of Machakos County, shed light on the challenges faced by the hospital, revealing that the mortuary's capacity was far exceeded by the number of bodies it housed. Instances of abandoned corpses languishing in morgues for prolonged periods have exacerbated the situation, prompting health authorities to take drastic measures to alleviate the strain on healthcare facilities.



The disposal of unclaimed bodies, while a somber necessity, underscores systemic issues within Kenya's healthcare system, including the exorbitant cost of hospital and mortuary services. Reports indicate that families often struggle to meet the financial demands associated with claiming the remains of their deceased relatives, further exacerbating the plight of unclaimed bodies in hospitals across the country.



As KNH and other healthcare institutions grapple with the logistical and ethical challenges posed by the disposal of unclaimed bodies, the issue serves as a sobering reminder of the complexities inherent in providing dignified end-of-life care within resource-constrained environments. Efforts to address the root causes of this crisis are imperative to ensure that every individual receives the respect and dignity they deserve, even in death.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192887