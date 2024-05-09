Cruise vessel passengers shipwrecked on African island

(MENAFN) A harrowing ordeal unfolded last week for eight passengers aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel, who found themselves marooned on the African island of Sao Tome and Principe after being late for reboarding. Among the stranded were a pregnant woman and an elderly man with a heart condition, heightening concerns for their well-being.



The cruise ship, navigating the western coast of Africa, had made a scheduled stop at Sao Tome and Principe for an excursion on Wednesday. However, the situation took a distressing turn when six Australians and two Americans found themselves denied reentry to the vessel upon their return, despite still being within sight of the ship from the shore, as reported by WPDE news station on Sunday.



The passengers' unfortunate predicament stemmed from missing the designated "all aboard time of 3pm," a crucial requirement for cruise travelers, according to statements from the cruise line. While emphasizing the passengers' responsibility for punctuality, the cruise line described the incident as regrettable.



Efforts were made by the island's coast guard to facilitate the passengers' return to the ship, but regrettably, they were not permitted to reboard and were compelled to turn back. Compounding the distress, most of the stranded travelers found themselves without essential medication or functional credit cards, exacerbating the challenges they faced.



In an attempt to reunite with the cruise ship, the group reportedly flew to Gambia on Sunday. However, hopes for a swift reunion were dampened by adverse weather conditions, preventing the ship from safely docking. As a result, alternative arrangements are underway for the passengers to rejoin the vessel in Senegal on Tuesday, as communicated by a spokesperson for the cruise line.



Instances of passengers missing reboarding deadlines are not uncommon in the cruise industry, where vessels operate under strict time constraints and logistical considerations. However, for those stranded on Sao Tome and Principe, the experience underscores the unforeseen challenges and vulnerabilities that can accompany maritime travel.

