Member of Indian parliament stands accused of largest sexual assault, rape cases in entire world

(MENAFN) In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves across India, Prajwal Revanna, a 33-year-old member of parliament from the Hassan constituency in the southern state of Karnataka, stands accused in what is being termed as one of the largest sexual assault and rape cases in the world. Allegations suggest that Revanna recorded himself committing acts of rape, with nearly 3,000 such videos circulating both locally in Hassan and online.



The victims of these heinous crimes span a wide spectrum, ranging from a 68-year-old family cook to political workers and government officials. Most notably, many of the women allegedly assaulted by Revanna were associated with the extended Gowda clan, led by his grandfather, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. The extent of the accusations is staggering, implicating individuals across various sectors and demographics.



Adding another layer of complexity to the case, Revanna's own father, H. D. Revanna, has also been arrested on charges of kidnapping a woman and engaging in serial sexual assault. The familial ties and alleged pattern of behavior suggest a deeply entrenched issue within the political dynasty.



In an attempt to evade justice, Prajwal Revanna reportedly fled to Germany using his diplomatic passport, which is issued to each member of parliament. This evasion prompted his suspension from the Janata Dal (Secular), his political party, amidst mounting public outcry and demands for accountability. Indian authorities have since sought Interpol's assistance to extradite Revanna and ensure he faces trial for his alleged crimes.



However, amidst the fervor surrounding the case, it is the survivors of Revanna's purported assaults who bear the brunt of the fallout. The viral circulation of the rape videos has led to the unmasking of their identities, exposing them to the harsh realities of India's agrarian and patriarchal society. In a culture where being a rape survivor carries greater stigma than being a perpetrator, the victims find themselves navigating a treacherous landscape of societal judgment and ostracization.



As the legal proceedings unfold and the nation grapples with the implications of such egregious allegations, the case of Prajwal Revanna serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address issues of sexual violence and ensure justice for survivors in India's political and social spheres.

