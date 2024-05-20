LS Elections: Sons Of Incarcerated Er Rashid Cast Vote In Langate

Abrar Rashid, elder son of jailed leader and candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Er Rashid, said he along with his brother exercised the franchise for the first time with a motive to ensure that the justice prevails on the ground.

“We carried out campaigning on behalf of our father, who is presently in Tihar jail,” he said, adding that this vote will help them to get their father released.“We are sure that once our father is released, he will speak on behalf of the other jailed Kashmiris,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Pertinently, 22 candidates are in the fray for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat where 17.4 lakh people are going to cast their ballots.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now