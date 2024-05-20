LS Elections: Sons Of Incarcerated Er Rashid Cast Vote In Langate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The two siblings, who are the first time voters and the sons of incarcerated leader Engineer Abdul Rashid Monday cast their votes for the first time at Sanzipora, Mawer in Langate Assembly constituency.
Abrar Rashid, elder son of jailed leader and candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Er Rashid, said he along with his brother exercised the franchise for the first time with a motive to ensure that the justice prevails on the ground.ADVERTISEMENT
“We carried out campaigning on behalf of our father, who is presently in Tihar jail,” he said, adding that this vote will help them to get their father released.“We are sure that once our father is released, he will speak on behalf of the other jailed Kashmiris,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Pertinently, 22 candidates are in the fray for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat where 17.4 lakh people are going to cast their ballots.
Read Also Polling Begins In Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat Campaigning Ends, Baramulla Set To Go For Polls On May 20
