Video: Inkishaf Right To Education Act Fails To Handhold Children Of Poor And Marginalised People In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also J&K SED Delays Implementation of Section 12 of RTE Act 'Silent Village Of India' Finally Gets Special School
MENAFN20052024000215011059ID1108232975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.