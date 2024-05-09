Jordan's Wheat Consumption Surpasses 1M Tons In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) -- Jordan's wheat consumption in 2023 exceeded 1 million tons, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply.The Kingdom consumed approximately 1,099,548 tons of wheat throughout the year, marking a slight increase from the 1,095,858 tons consumed in 2022.The consumption of bran stood at 246,045 tons last year, up from 241,563 tons recorded in 2022.Furthermore, sales of barley packaged in bags weighing 878,201 tons were reported in 2023, showing a decrease from the 1,080,000 tons sold in 2022.