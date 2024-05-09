News18 India Remains The No. 1 Hindi News Channel During The 2Nd Phase Of Polling

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi | May 7, 2024: Continuing its dominance in BARC ratings, News18 India has maintained its top spot during the 2nd phase of polling surpassing Aaj Tak. The channelâ€TMs unparalleled coverage and ground reports in the second phase of polls captured the viewersâ€TM attention. This has allowed the channel to continue to build upon its position as the nationâ€TMs most preferred Hindi news channel.



With 11434 AMAâ€TM000s in BARCâ€TMs latest viewership data, News18 India established its unparalleled reach during the second phase of polling that took place on 26th April. Aaj Tak recorded 11364 AMAâ€TM000s, while TV9 Bharatvarsh followed at 11233 AMAâ€TM000s. India TV registered 10130 AMAâ€TM000s, followed by Republic Bharat at 10014 AMAâ€TM000s. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA\'000s | TG: NCCS All 2+ | Period: 26th April\'24, 24 Hrs | Market: HSM)



With the widest network of reporters across the country, News18 Indiaâ€TMs diverse content allows viewers to discover multifaceted election issues providing for highly compelling viewing. Top-tier production and graphic illustrations, coupled with crystal clear analysis and real-time data, enable viewers to enhance their experience of the on-going maha-battle of the ballot.

