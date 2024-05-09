Two Killed, Two Wounded As Russian Forces Attack Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region has killed a man and a woman and wounded two more men.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Enemy artillery took the lives of a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. Two men, 39 and 67 years old, were wounded. The Russians shelled the city from the very morning," the post said.
Lysak said that a private house caught fire and two more were damaged. Five apartment buildings were also damaged. A shop, two trade pavilions, outbuildings and a gas pipeline came under fire.
