'India Stands With Iran In This Time Of Sorrow,' PM Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Condole Ebrahim Raisi's Death

- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday stated that“India stands with Iran in its time of sorrow.”In a post on X, PM wrote,“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”Moreover, EAM S Jaishankar wrote,“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy.”(This is a breaking news)
