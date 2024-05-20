Assam: Burglary Accused Flees From Police Station, Manhunt On

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) A man arrested on the charges of burglary fled from a police station in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Latif Ali, was taken into custody on Sunday.

Police said that Ali was brought to Hatigaon police station in Guwahati. He was sitting on a bench for a health checkup and two police constables were accompanying him.

Meanwhile, Ali escaped from the custody of the police when he was being taken to the washroom.

An alert was raised but Ali could not be caught by the police team.

A senior police official said that an investigation into the whole incident was launched. A manhunt is going on in the nearby areas to nab Latif Ali.