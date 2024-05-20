LS Elections: Baramulla Records 7.03% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over seven per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Kashmir's Baramulla parliamentary constituency, election officials said.
They said long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.ADVERTISEMENT
According to officials, 7.03 per cent votes have been polled in Baramulla PC upto 9:00 am.
The polling began at 7 am in all 2103 polling stations across the constituency.
The constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments in the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, and also includes two segments of Budgam that were included on the recommendations of the delimitation commission two years ago, they said. Read Also LS Elections: Sons Of Incarcerated Er Rashid Cast Vote In Langate Polling Begins In Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat
Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20052024000215011059ID1108233059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.