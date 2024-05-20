LS Elections: Baramulla Records 7.03% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours

They said long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.

According to officials, 7.03 per cent votes have been polled in Baramulla PC upto 9:00 am.

The polling began at 7 am in all 2103 polling stations across the constituency.

The constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments in the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, and also includes two segments of Budgam that were included on the recommendations of the delimitation commission two years ago, they said.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now