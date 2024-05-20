Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Feared Dead As Helicopter Wreckage Found: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Unfortunately, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials are feared dead, Reuters news reported to the global news agency, the helicopter that was carrying the Iranian President and other higher officials was found completely burned in a forest on Monday. The chopper crashed on Sunday and the rescuer team found the burnt helicopter today (May 20) morning teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashes, search underway | 10 updatesIranian Red Crescent Society chief Pir Hossein Kolivand told media that the rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) on Monday morning said, \"We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good\".The Red Crescent chief added that, \"No signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers.”The incident happened on the way back from a visit to Iran's East Azerbaijan province after inaugurating a dam in the region. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River Ebrahim RaisiPresident Ebrahim Raisi, 63, a hard-liner who formerly led the country's judiciary, is viewed as a protégé of Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death or resignation won Iran's 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history. Raisi is sanctioned by the US in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war to the Associated Press news agency, under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels and hampers international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It also has continued arming proxy groups in the Mideast, like Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon's Hezbollah.(More details awaited)

MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108232964