Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.12 To USD 84.14 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went moved down by USD 1.12 to USD 84.14 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to USD 85.26 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.

In international markets, the price of the Brent crude dropped by 42 cents settling at USD 83.58 pb, while the rate of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved up by 61 cents reaching USD 78.99 pb. (end)

