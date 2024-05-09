Chinese yuan falls to 7.1028 against US dollar on Thursday

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, known as the renminbi or yuan, experienced a slight weakening, declining by 12 pips to reach 7.1028 against the U.S. dollar, as reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This movement in the central parity rate serves as a key indicator of the relative strength or weakness of the yuan in comparison to the U.S. dollar and reflects the ongoing dynamics within China's foreign exchange market.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to a daily trading band, allowing it to fluctuate within a range of 2 percent from the central parity rate established by the central bank. This mechanism enables the currency to adjust in response to market forces while also providing a degree of stability and predictability in foreign exchange transactions.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is determined based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. This process involves consideration of various factors, including prevailing market conditions, supply and demand dynamics, and macroeconomic indicators, to arrive at a balanced and representative exchange rate.



As a vital component of China's monetary policy framework, the central parity rate plays a crucial role in guiding the overall direction of the yuan's exchange rate and ensuring the stability of the country's foreign exchange market. By providing a reference point for market participants, policymakers seek to foster orderly and efficient currency trading while also safeguarding the competitiveness of China's exports and supporting the broader goals of economic growth and financial stability.

