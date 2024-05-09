Brazil launches infrastructure plan with disaster prevention initiatives

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled an ambitious infrastructure development initiative totaling 18.3 billion reals, equivalent to approximately 3.6 billion U.S. dollars. Notably, a significant portion of this investment, amounting to 1.7 billion reals, has been allocated specifically for disaster prevention endeavors.



The impetus behind this initiative stems from the urgent need to address the aftermath of catastrophic storms and flooding that have ravaged Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 100 lives. In response to this dire situation, the Growth Acceleration Program has been initiated, aiming to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters and fortify the region's resilience against future calamities.



In a poignant address, President Lula da Silva emphasized the imperative nature of this undertaking, characterizing the recent events in Rio Grande do Sul as a stark reminder of the vulnerability inherent in the face of natural forces. The proposed infrastructure plan entails a multifaceted approach, encompassing various critical aspects of disaster management and urban development.



Key components of the program include the implementation of slope protection measures in 91 cities plagued by recurrent landslides, identified based on their classification by the federal government as areas of high or very high risk. Beyond disaster mitigation, the plan encompasses a spectrum of initiatives aimed at enhancing water supply infrastructure, urbanization efforts in informal settlements, land regularization initiatives, and the modernization of the public transportation fleet.



By prioritizing disaster prevention, urban development, and infrastructure enhancement, Brazil aims not only to address immediate challenges but also to foster long-term resilience and sustainable growth. This comprehensive approach underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens and fortifying the nation's infrastructure against the vagaries of nature.

