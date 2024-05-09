Chinese foreign trade experiences 5.7 percent surge in 1st 4 months

(MENAFN) The latest figures released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Thursday underscore a significant uptick in China's total goods imports and exports, exhibiting a notable 5.7 percent year-on-year expansion in yuan terms throughout the initial four months of the ongoing year. This data paints a picture of resilience and dynamism within the country's trade landscape, reflecting both the internal strength of China's economy and its interconnectedness with global markets.



Breaking down the numbers, the GAC report reveals that China's exports saw a moderate uptick of 4.9 percent during the January-April period, while imports surged more substantially by 6.8 percent, indicating a robust demand for both domestic and foreign goods. These statistics not only underscore the country's role as a major exporter but also highlight its growing appetite for imported products and resources.



In terms of sheer volume, China's foreign trade in goods during the aforementioned four-month period amounted to a staggering 13.81 trillion yuan, equivalent to approximately 1.95 trillion U.S. dollars. Within this vast trade ecosystem, exports accounted for 7.81 trillion yuan, while imports totaled 6 trillion yuan, showcasing a balanced flow of goods across China's borders.



Zooming in on April's performance, the data reveals a particularly impressive surge in foreign trade, with a remarkable 8 percent increase amounting to 3.64 trillion yuan. This surge reflects the resilience and adaptability of China's trade dynamics, navigating through various global challenges and economic shifts.



Director Lyu Daliang, who oversees the GAC's Department of Statistics and Analysis, contextualized these figures, noting not only the acceleration in the growth rate of imports and exports compared to the preceding quarter but also the historical significance of the current scale. He emphasized that the present levels have surpassed previous records for the same period, suggesting a newfound momentum and scale in China's international trade activities. This buoyant trajectory bodes well for China's economic resilience and its pivotal role in shaping global trade dynamics in the foreseeable future.

