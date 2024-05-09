Impreva's report declares software robots account for 49.6 percent of internet traffic

(MENAFN) Impreva's latest report has revealed a fascinating insight into the dynamics of Internet traffic: software robots now account for a significant portion, specifically 49.6 percent, of all data traversing the web. This represents a notable uptick of 2.2 percent compared to their share in 2022. The surge in robotic activity can be attributed to remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence technologies and large linguistic models (LLMs) that have occurred since 2022. Consequently, there has been a slight decline in the proportion of human Internet users, who now constitute 50.4 percent of total network utilization.



A closer examination of the report sheds light on the multifaceted nature of robotic engagement on the web, which can be broadly categorized into two distinct types. Firstly, there are Good Bot software robots, which play a constructive role in benefiting website owners and search engine development companies such as Google and Bing. These bots serve a vital function by assisting in the systematic organization of websites, thereby enhancing user experience and facilitating efficient access to desired content. By swiftly and accurately retrieving relevant information, Good Bots contribute to streamlining online navigation and information retrieval processes.



On the other hand, the report also highlights the presence of Bad Bots, which represent a more problematic aspect of robotic activity on the Internet. These malicious bots engage in a range of disruptive and potentially harmful activities, including web scraping, spamming, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Their nefarious actions not only undermine the integrity of online platforms but also pose significant threats to cybersecurity, potentially compromising sensitive data and disrupting digital operations. Consequently, mitigating the adverse impact of Bad Bots remains a critical challenge for cybersecurity professionals and organizations worldwide.

MENAFN09052024000045015839ID1108192593