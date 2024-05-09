Turkey’s investment office garners top honors at AIM 2024 congress

(MENAFN) Türkiye's Investment Office has received recognition at the AIM 2024 (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress in Abu Dhabi, earning accolades for its outstanding performance as one of the world's most successful investment agencies. This acknowledgment stems from the agency's commitment to sustainable and innovative projects, which have garnered international acclaim.



The evaluation criteria for international investment agencies encompassed eight key categories, including innovation and research collaboration, global competitiveness enhancement, and community and social impact, among others. Notably, Türkiye's Investment Office stood out for its strategic alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), utilizing a scoring mechanism to prioritize sustainable investments.



During the assessment process, the agency's significant contributions to various aspects of societal development were highlighted, including university-industry cooperation, job creation (both direct and indirect), promotion of women's employment, and advancements in education. Moreover, the agency's investments played a pivotal role in bolstering local supply chains and contributing to the country's economic growth, technology transfer, and pursuit of a "net-zero emissions" trajectory.



This prestigious award underscores Türkiye's remarkable capacity to attract investment and drive innovation on the global stage. It reflects the nation's ongoing commitment to fostering an environment conducive to investment and economic growth.



A. Burak Daglioglu, President of Türkiye's Investment Office, expressed pride in the agency's achievements, noting that their endeavors align closely with the visionary "Century of Investment" agenda set forth by the country's leadership. Looking ahead, Daglioglu outlined ambitious targets aimed at further increasing Türkiye's share of global investment from 1 percent to 1.5 percent, signaling a steadfast commitment to sustained progress and prosperity.

