Boy Scouts intends on undergoing name change

(MENAFN) In a historic move aimed at reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced plans to undergo a name change, officially rebranding as Scouting America. The organization, renowned for instilling essential life skills in youth for over a century, revealed that the transition will be effective from February 8, 2025, coinciding with its 115th anniversary.



BSA President and CEO, Roger Krone, emphasized that while the name may change, the core mission of the organization remains unwavering: to prepare young people for the challenges of life. The decision to adopt the new name comes amidst a period of significant transformation for the Texas-based organization, which faced a tumultuous period marked by a sexual abuse scandal that led to bankruptcy in 2020.



Following the scandal, which implicated numerous scoutmasters over several decades, the BSA agreed to a substantial settlement of USD2.46 billion to address claims of sexual abuse by over 82,000 Boy Scouts. Despite these challenges, the organization has remained operational and continues to welcome new members.



Krone affirmed that the rebranding initiative aligns with the organization's commitment to fostering inclusivity, ensuring that all youth across America feel embraced within its programs. With a focus on the next century of service, Scouting America aims to create a welcoming environment where young individuals can thrive and develop invaluable skills for the future.

