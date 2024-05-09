Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Ankit Bathla, who portrays a cop in 'Savdhaan India - Apni Khaki', has opened up on wrapping up the crime show, saying his respect for the police has gone up to the top-notch.

Ankit, who portrays Shiva Agnihotri in the show, calls it the most exhilarating experience.

The actor said: "The season is wrapping up! I have a lot of memories that I'm very fond of -- experiences that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I think it was one of the most exhilarating experiences for me. I've learned so much. As from Shiva, my respect for the police has gone up to a top-notch, and the greatest takeaway from the show is to report and see anything happening around you, with you, or with people you care about."

Ankit also shared that while portraying the role of an officer on-screen, anything wrong or against the law would make him angry off-screen too.

"Whenever I would see the person playing the criminal in front of me, I would actually feel a rage of anger in my head. Therefore, all the scenes have been tough because it's difficult to disassociate from Shiva and return to reality, as Ankit," he added.

The last episode will air on May 25 on Star Bharat.