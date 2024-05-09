Israeli occupation forces carry out series of raids across West Bank

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of tensions, Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of raids across the West Bank, resulting in the detention of at least 22 Palestinians, including a young child and a student from Birzeit University named Yara Abu Hashish, alongside several former detainees.



According to a joint statement by the Prisoners' Club and the Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the majority of the arrests were concentrated in the Tulkarm governorate, where at least 10 individuals were apprehended following extensive raids lasting several hours. The remaining arrests occurred in the governorates of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jericho, and Tubas, signifying a widespread crackdown by Israeli forces across the region.



The statement highlighted the continued pattern of excessive force utilized by Israeli forces during these raids, including severe beatings, threats against detainees and their families, and the widespread destruction of property. Additionally, funds and vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens were reportedly confiscated during the operations.



The escalating arrest campaigns have raised serious concerns among Palestinian authorities and human rights organizations, with the total number of detainees reaching a staggering 8,610 individuals since the beginning of October. These arrests, often conducted through home invasions, military checkpoints, and coercive tactics, underscore the systematic oppression faced by Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.



Furthermore, these raids are perceived as part of a broader strategy of aggression against Palestinian communities, coinciding with the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including students and children, underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied territories.

