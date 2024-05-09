IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert in Tamil Nadu from May 9 to May 14 over the possibility of heavy rains and winds.

The Weather Department in a communique issued on Thursday said that there are chances of gusty winds at the speed of 40 kmph along with heavy rains in Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

“Heavy rains are expected in the next few days in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Salem districts of the state,” IMD said.

Some parts of Chennai received moderate and light showers on Thursday. The mild rains have led to the fall in maximum temperatures to around 35-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected between 26 to 27 Degrees Celsius.