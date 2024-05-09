War Update: 146 Combat Clashes Reported, Pressure Highest On Avdiivka Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, 146 combat engagements took place along the front lines. The Avdiivka axis remains the hottest area.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched 60 missile attacks and 90 airstrikes, as well as 107 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Russian airstrikes hit the settlements of Shalyhine and Yunakivka of Sumy region; Bilyi Kolodyaz, Staryi Saltiv, and Lukyantsi of Kharkiv region; Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Svivnihne, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Moskovske, Novo-oleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Veselianka, Orikhiv, and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Beryslav, and Kizomys of Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence across the border, conducting sabotage missions to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to other areas.

Kupiansk axis: Ukraine repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestovka of Kharkiv region; and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

Lyman axis: the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novoliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine's force repelled 26 assaults near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Vyimka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 45 attacks in the areas of Novo-oleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried 11 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 19 times in the Staromaiorske area of Donetsk region.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, having unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times.

At the same time, the General Staff added, Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invasion force along the entire line of battle.

Ukraine's Air Force and units of the missile forces hit three anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery systems, 10 manpower clusters, and another important target which has not been disclosed.

As reported, overnight Thursday, the Russian invasion forces once again launched a barrage of drones at Ukraine. Of the 20 Shahed drones launched at Odesa region, Ukraine downed 17.