Capital Investments Organizes Workshop for Forex Trading on MetaTrader 4

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Investments, a subsidiary of Capital Bank Group, recently organized a workshop titled "Learn Forex Trading on MetaTrader 4" to familiarize clients with the principles of Forex trading using the MetaTrader4 platform, one of the most popular electronic trading platforms in the world.

Fadi Jbour and Muhannad Al Khalaileh, trading experts at Capital Investments, introduced key aspects of Forex trading on the MetaTrader4 platform, covering various topics, including trading hours and platform accessibility.

Additionally, they discussed the available products such as major currency pairs, precious metals like gold and silver, and global indices. They also explained different order types and their validity, how to calculate order sizes in dollars, and important margin considerations. Moreover, they emphasized the significance of technical and fundamental analysis in making trading decisions, provided clarification on contracts for differences, and highlighted the advantages of overnight positions.

The workshop delivered the training using practical examples and visual aids, also addressed attendees' inquiries, providing further clarity on various aspects of Forex trading.

Commenting on the workshop, Bashar Amad, CEO of Capital Investments, said, "This workshop is a testament to our dedication to fostering financial awareness and knowledge among our clients. We firmly believe that equipping clients with essential information and knowledge is pivotal to enabling strong investment decisions."





