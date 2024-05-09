               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia's Killer Lancet Drone Runs On American AI


5/9/2024 1:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) When the Ukrainians have taken apart Russian weapons, they have found them stuffed with Western electronics, mainly American.

This applies to Russia's highly successful Lancet Kamikaze drone, also known as a loitering munition. In the Lancet-3, a key component for its alleged artificial intelligence (AI) capability is the advanced development module called the Jetson TX2, produced by US chipmaker Nvidia.

Nvidia describes the Jetson TX-2 as
“the fastest, most power-efficient embedded AI computing device. This 7.5-watt supercomputer on a module brings true AI computing at the edge. It's built around an NVIDIA PascalTM-family GPU and loaded with 8GB of memory and 59.7GB/s of memory bandwidth. It features a variety of standard hardware interfaces that make it easy to integrate it into a wide range of products and form factors.”

(GPU stands for Graphical Processing Unit. NVIDIA Pascal is a microarchitecture implemented on its GPUs.)

Nvidia has already moved on to a newer module called the
Jetson Xavier NX , a much more powerful AI module. Nonetheless, the Jetson TX-2 remains available and will be until 2028, according to Nvidia.

Nvidia's AI modules are based on highly advanced manufacturing techniques. The critical AI integrated circuit is made in Taiwan but the entire Jetson TX-2 module is assembled in China at BYD Huizhou, with a second source in Taiwan at Foxconn in Taoyuan.

The module contains a number of integrated circuits and looks like this:




Nvidia's TX-2 module

MENAFN09052024000159011032ID1108191846


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search