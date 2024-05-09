Russia's Killer Lancet Drone Runs On American AI

Some of the other components on the TX-2 module come from different places, including China and South Korea.

Other American and European products show up in the Lancet series and in drones from Iran.



One especially important component is the U-Blox Lea-m8s-0-10 GPS navigation system.

This device can receive navigation signals from the US GPS system, Europe's Galileo GPS, Russia's Glonass and China's Beidou.



Many cell phones

can also do this (though usually not Galileo).

What makes the U-Blox special, according to experts who have experience dealing with the Lancet, is that it is both jam and spoof-resistant, meaning it is hard to try and break off the GPS lock guiding the weapon. U-Blox is made in Switzerland.

To be clear, neither Nvidia nor U-Blox has violated any law by selling these products. The chips go into distribution systems where they are sold to end-users. From there, they wind up in Russia or China or Iran.

Washington has tried to take action over the spread of AI chips to China but that has meant in practice urging companies not to transfer manufacturing know-how to China nor to transfer sensitive AI software.

There is little evidence, however, to show that Washington has been able to control the loss of key components such as the Jetson TX-2.

If strong action isn't taken, the Russians, Chinese and Iranians will continue to be able to use the latest AI modules for military and commercial applications.



Part of the reason is that manufacturing for AI products is mostly offshore from the United States.

This means that high-level cooperation is essential.



It also means that the US faces significant risk should AI chip production, especially in Taiwan, be cut off either by war, blockade or simply because of a natural disaster. (Taiwan is prone to earthquakes.)

Efforts are now underway to build new advanced chip foundries in the US, which will be a real help in the future. Even so, it will be years before these really come online and Taiwan will continue to manufacture for US companies because TSMC and other Taiwan companies are competitive and highly capable.

For political reasons, the Biden administration is not enthusiastic about leveraging US chip companies. The Chips Act , wherein the US is providing massive subsidies, is supposed to help reestablish US manufacturing.

Joe Biden wants more chip production done in the United States. Image: Twitter (X) Screengrab

That by itself is a good thing but it does not deal with the proliferation of AI electronics abroad, especially to China. Unfortunately, the regulatory apparatus in the United States, particularly when it comes to DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), has

hindered the rapid use of Chips Act funds .