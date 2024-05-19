Zee Business And WION Set To Elevate The Global Unicorn Summit 2024, Showcasing India's Startup Prowess

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), in collaboration with Bluechip Encore Private Limited, is excited to announce the upcoming Global Unicorn Summit 2024. Scheduled for June 21, 2024, in Bengaluru, this premier event will bring together over 500 prominent industry leaders from the startup world, including unicorn founders, CXOs, leading investors, and government officials. The summit, with Zee Business, Indiaâ€TMs top business news destination as the co-host and WION, India's first and only international news channel as the media partner, aims to deliver essential insights and discussions to a global audience, extending its reach and impact.



The Global Unicorn Summit aims to bridge the gap between seasoned unicorns and growth-stage start-ups, ensuring transformative success through connections and mentorship. This initiative addresses the observed changes in India's entrepreneurial landscape, emphasizing deeper mentorship for sustainable growth, as stated by Jai Chechani, MD of Bluechip Encore & Avoke Foods and curator of the Global Unicorn Summit.



The agenda for the day is packed with a series of impactful sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions spanning diverse sectors, customised one-on-one mentorship opportunities and interactive workshops tailored to inspire and educate. The inaugural Global Unicorn Summit, headlined by an opening keynote from Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, boasts an impressive lineup of speakers from diverse backgrounds and expertise. Industry leaders such as Mukesh Bansal of CureFit, Neil Patel of NP Digital, a digital marketing expert who has helped many brands achieve success, and Steve Hoffman of Founders Space are set to share their invaluable insights.



Joining them are voices including Rajesh Yabaji from Blackbuck, Nitin Agarwal from GlobalBees, and Pratik Gauri from 5ire, ensuring a multifaceted and enriching discourse. Attendees can also expect to glean insights from Amit Agarwal of No-Broker, Rahul Kothari of Razorpay, and Pawan Kumar of Mensa Brands, while further depth will be added by Ashish Singhal from CoinSwitch, Saurabh Saxena from PowerClub, Ramakant Sharma from Livspace, and others from esteemed firms like Salesforce, Shiprocket, and Microsoft India. Notably, the inclusion of Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zomato, Madhurima Agarwal, Managing Director - Microsoft for Startups (India) among these voices reflects a commitment to gender diversity and a holistic representation of perspectives at this premier event.



The upcoming Global Unicorn Summit will feature parallel sessions diving into critical themes. Discussions will cover topics such as Disrupting Marketplaces & D2C, the Fintech Revolution, the Last Mile Challenge, and the Transformative Potential of Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto Innovations. Simultaneously, there will be sessions focusing on AI and the Rise of Unicorn Founders, as well as Sustainable Food Systems, delving into essential facets of ethical AI applications and sustainability in food production.



Augmenting the summit's depth, a series of breakout workshops awaits, meticulously crafted to equip participants with practical skills and advanced knowledge. Led by industry leaders, delve into Mastering the Digital Landscape with Neil Patel, Angel Investing, the Art of Storytelling, Crafting and Delivering an Effective Pitch to VCs, and How to Exit a Startup. These sessions promise invaluable insights, bolstering attendees' capacity to lead and innovate with confidence in today's digital age.



Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, highlighted "The Global Unicorn Summit represents a milestone moment for the entrepreneurial community, and at Zee Business, we are dedicated to providing unparalleled coverage from an editorial perspective. As managing editor, I am committed to delving into the nuances of this summit, highlighting the trends, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the future of startups. Through our insightful analysis and comprehensive reporting, we aim to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to navigate the competitive landscape and achieve success."



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business and WION, also emphasized the significance of this partnership, â€œAs we join this transformative summit, we at Zee Business and WION transcend our role as media observers to become pivotal participants in the discourse on entrepreneurship. We are committed to shaping and propelling the conversations that are crucial to sculpting a vibrant and innovative business landscape worldwide.â€



The Global Unicorn Summit was born from the recognition of a shifting dynamic in India's entrepreneurial scene. Jai Chechani, Managing Director of Bluechip Encore & Avoke Foods, and Curator of the Global Unicorn Summit, said "At the Global Unicorn Summit, our aim is to foster an environment where seasoned unicorns and emerging startups can come together to cultivate meaningful connections, foster collaboration, and ignite disruptive innovation, all towards achieving transformative success."





Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 14 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

