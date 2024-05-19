Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments Of Air India Express Flight Catching Fire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With Kochi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Bengaluru on May 18 – following its one of the engines caught fire – passengers recounted the panic situation passengers reached Cochin International Airport around noon on Sunday on another flight arranged by the Air India Express from Bengaluru her experience, a senior citizen said, as quoted by news agency PTI, \"Everyone got scared and cried loudly.\"ALSO READ: Emergency landing at Bengaluru airport: Air India Express flight catches fire, lands at airport with 179 onboardShe even lauded the crew members for displaying the responsibility in evacuating the passengers from the flight after it made an emergency landing at Kempegowda Airport.\"They were very responsible. They assisted us in exiting. They did everything possible in one minute to rescue us. We are grateful to them,\" she said male passenger that the fire was noticed just five minutes after takeoff. \"Soon after, the emergency landing was done. All of us exited through the evacuation door,\" he said.A passenger even stated that he noticed four or five sparks before the fire in the engine READ: Delhi airport declares full emergency after Bengaluru-bound Air India flight with 175 on board catches fire mid-air\"We really had to fight for our hand baggage containing important things. Luckily, we all got our hand bags, but I still have not received my check-in baggage. The airline promised that they will deliver it to my home address,\" a woman passenger said its flight catching fire incident, Air India Express issued a statement saying all the passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured Air India Express spokesperson informed PTI,“The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible.\"After noticing the fire, the crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller and a full-scale emergency was declared READ: Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight with 137 onboard makes 'emergency landing' at Tiruchirappally\"On May 18, 2024, IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at BLR Airport at 2312 hrs, due to a reported fire in one of the engines,\" a spokesperson of the BIAL, which manages KIA, said in a statement added that all the 79 passengers and six crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft and the fire was promptly extinguished upon landing agency inputs.



