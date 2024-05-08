Sudan's Army Chief: No Negotiations Until Defeating RSF

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 8 (KUNA) -- Sudan's army chief Abdulfattah al-Burhan said Wednesday that there would be neither negotiations, peace nor a ceasefire with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until they are defeated.

Al-Burhan made the statement while inspecting the frontline forces in the Nile River State, north of Sudan, insisting on the defeat of the "criminal militants" to help the country live in peace.

He noted that fighting the RSF will continue to liberate the country from those militias that seized properties of citizens as well as committed violations against people and raped women in some parts of the country.

"Our fight against the rebel terrorist Rapid Support militia will not stop except by liberating this country from these criminal rebels," he affirmed, according to Sudan news agency (SUNA).

"We will not stop fighting until we defeat these criminals who destroyed this honorable country and who deprived citizens of their property, committed the most horrific violations, and raped our free daughters in Khartoum, Al-Geneina, and Al-Jazeera," he elaborated.

He expressed his optimism about a near victory over the army's rivals, stressing that the army's units work around the clock to preserve Sudan's stability and unity.

Al-Burhan extolled Sudanese's call for being engaged in popular resistance to support the armed forces against those "terrorist militias".

The war erupted on April 15 2023 has killed so far at least 13,000 people and wounded 33,000 others, and led to the displacement of more than 11 million. Thus, Sudan has been facing the largest internal displacement crisis in the world. (end)

