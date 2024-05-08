(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As the scorching heatwave tightens its grip over several parts of India, the looming specter of soaring temperatures presents a daunting challenge. The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest predictions paint a worrying picture, with Western India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh, set to experience a fresh heatwave spell over the next five days.

In the face of this adversity, it is essential to highlight the particular vulnerabilities of regions like Kashmir, which often face unique challenges during such extreme weather events. While the rest of the country braces itself for soaring temperatures, the focus must also extend to Kashmir, otherwise one of the regions which experiences moderate temperature during spring and summer.

Kashmir, despite being a hilly region and known for its cold climate, is no longer immune to the impacts of heatwaves. The region in recent years has witnessed long spells of rising temperatures, an indication of creeping climate change. The IMD's predictions of a fresh heatwave spell sweeping across Northwest India should thus serve as a wake-up call about the changing weather patterns.





In fact, the global climate crisis is starkly mirrored in the fragile ecosystem of Kashmir. From erratic weather patterns to heatwaves, Kashmir has been experiencing the same changes as on the global level. The changes are not mere aberrations but harbingers of a dire future if immediate actions are not taken.



For example, one of the victims of climate change has been the Valley's apple and saffron production, which have suffered irreparable damage due to soaring temperatures, causing significant economic repercussions.

On a bigger scale and which has consequences beyond the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir, the rising temperatures have led to a rapid retreat of glaciers. Over the past six decades, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a staggering 25 percent reduction in glacier size, a trend exacerbated by the looming threat of climate change. If left unchecked, 48 percent of these vital sources of water could vanish by the end of the century.

While the immediate focus is on dealing with the imminent heatwave, it is also essential to recognize the broader implications of such extreme weather events in the context of climate change. The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves are a stark reminder of the urgent need to take decisive global action to mitigate the effects of climate change. We also need to recognize its impact on the vulnerable regions like Kashmir. But it may take decades before the world is able to sufficiently reign in the factors which are contributing to the disruption in the climate. As continuing heatwaves show, the world needs to quickly get its act together before it is too late.

