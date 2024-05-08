Russia, China Built Nuclear Power Plant On Moon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Roscosmos and its Chinese counterpart the China National SpaceAdministration (CNSA) are jointly exploring the deployment of anuclear reactor on the surface of the Moon by 2035, Azernews reports citing Russian state-owned newsagency.

The head of Roscosmos noted that such a mission would need to becarried out automatically, the necessary technological solutionsfor this are almost ready.

Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said that today we are seriouslyconsidering the project of delivering and installing a nuclearpower plant on the surface of the Moon together with our Chinesecolleagues at the end of 2033-2035.

In March 2021, Roscosmos and the Chinese Space Agency signed aMemorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on the creation of anInternational Scientific Lunar Station (ISS). During theimplementation of the lunar program, automatic stations "Smena-6","Smena-7" and "Smena-8" will be sent to the Earth's naturalsatellite. The purpose of the first lunar missions will be to testbasic technologies that will allow the construction of a complex ofexperimental research facilities that can be controlledremotely.

Russia and China will send their first mission to the moon in2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by 2028.