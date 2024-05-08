Chairman Of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Meets With Heads Of Insurance Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next meeting of the Chairman of the Central Bank, TalehKazimov, was held with the heads of insurance companies, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the results of the first quarter of thecurrent year and the development prospects of the sector werediscussed.
The meeting also discussed important issues such as strategicpriorities and goals of the sector, initiatives implemented in thisframework, as well as strengthening the protection of consumers'rights.
