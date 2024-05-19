Partisans Record Movement Of Russian Military Vehicles In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are moving military vehicles in temporarily occupied Mariupol from one place to another to avoid strikes by Ukrainian forces.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh agents report that Russian troops have begun to move their units along with their equipment around the city and even to other settlements to avoid strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers are relocating to crowded places for their own safety and placing their equipment next to residential areas and infrastructure to further accuse Ukraine of attacks on residential areas," the post reads.

Atesh said it continued to cooperate with the Mariupol resistance movement.

Photos: Atesh/Telegram