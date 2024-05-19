Yesterday's Death Toll Rose To 31 In Israeli Raids On Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 20 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 31 Palestinians were killed yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army announced the killing of two of its soldiers, in the enclave.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, Israeli warplanes targeted, at dawn, a house for the Hassan family in the Nuseirat Palestinian refugee camp, which led to its destruction.

Medical sources said that, the Israeli raid resulted in the killing of 31 people, including children and women, and the wounding of several others with varying injuries, all of whom have been transferred to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said in a press statement that, two soldiers were killed in an incident in the south of the Strip, while three others were injured, one of them seriously.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,386, and 79,366 were injured, according to Gaza health authorities yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

