No Reason To Talk Of Evacuating Kharkiv - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the north of Kharkiv region, the Russian invasion force is setting up a certain grouping of troops, but at the moment there is no reason to talk about evacuating Kharkiv residents.

This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We are monitoring our northern territories, since on the eastern axis the enemy has resumed active assault operations after replenishing their military units and coordinating them. However, they still see no success in that area. In the north, indeed, the enemy is creating a certain grouping of troops/ We will analyze outlooks for a possible strike from the north or for other territories, as has already happened more than once," the official said.

Syniehubov added that "currently there are no grounds, even theoretical ones, to talk about evacuating Kharkiv."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavlyuk said that the Russian forces have a plan to capture Kharkiv and Sumy, but noted that it remains unclear how serious the plan is and whether the enemy will succeed in capturing both cities.