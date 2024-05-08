Awqaf Ministry Warns Of Performing Hajj Without Permit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places warned of new penalties for anyone caught in Mecca and the holy sites during the Hajj season without a permit.In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that the Saudi authorities have announced strict penalties for anyone caught in Mecca and the holy sites without a Hajj permit, as of June 2.The penalties include a fine of SAR10,000 (JD1890) with double the fine in case of repetition, deportation of resident violators, and banning them from entering the KSA, in addition to punishing anyone who is caught transporting violators with up to six months in prison, a fine of up to SAR50,000 (JD9450), and confiscation of the land transportation means.The statement stressed that Hajj must be performed only through approved Hajj visas, calling on citizens to be cautious and not to deal with fake companies, campaigns and accounts on social media claiming to organize Hajj trips at attractive prices.