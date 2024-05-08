Barshim-Led What Gravity Challenge To Offer Unique Showdown At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Athletics fans from around the world will be in for an extra dose of a treat when Doha hosts the globe's best high jumpers in the first-ever What Gravity Challenge tomorrow, a day before the Diamond League Meeting.

The brainchild of the reigning three-time world champion and the Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, the unique event will feature 12 leading high jumpers looking to clear the bar at the picturesque Katara Amphitheatre, starting at 5.40 pm.

Mutaz Barshim

The home hero Barshim, who holds the second-best mark in high jump history (2.43m), leads the charge against the likes of Italian Gianmarco Tamberi whom he shared the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games three years back, and Ukrainian Bohdan Bondarenko who is one of only three athletes to clear the 2.42 mark.

New Zealand's reigning World Indoor champion Hamish Kerr who is in excellent form, winning the Suzhou meeting a fortnight ago after clearing 2.36m at the Budapest World Championships, USA's World's silver medalist Juvaughn Harrison, Glasgow 2024 silver winner Sanghyeok Woo of South Korea, Central American champion Luis Castro of Puerto Rico, and German sensation Tobias Potye will also compete in the event which promises a 'gravity-defying' show.

Australia's former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Brandon Starc, 2018 Asian Gamed bronze winner Naoto Tobe of Japan, Ukraine's World Championship bronze medallist Andri Protsenko and China's national champion Zhen Wang will also be seen in action, looking to match their true potential amidst the highly competitive nature of the blockbuster contest.

According to Barshim, the idea for the event was conceived many years ago before it was finally made possible amidst the unwavering support of Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

“The tournament was an idea on paper but it became a reality thanks to the support of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee,” the three-time Olympic medalist noted while announcing the project in February.

“What Gravity Challenge is a legacy that I am proud to present in the name of my country Qatar,” the celebrity athlete said.

The historic event is organised with the support of the Qatar Athletics Federation while a handsome prize pool of $77,000 will be on offer for the winners, along with a unique trophy crafted by Qatari artist Ahmed Al Bahrani for the top jumper tomorrow.

Stage set for Doha Diamond League

The excitement doesn't stop there.

On Friday, top track and field athletes from around the world will be in action at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium at the Qatar Sports Club when the third stop of the Wanda Diamond League calendar, Seashore Group Doha Meeting.

The Doha Meeting will see 154 athletes vying for honours in under 14 Diamond Disciplines.

These include five Qatari athletes, namely Ismail Doudai Abakar (400m hurdles), Abdul Rahman Saeed (1500 m), and Ammar Ismail Ibrahim and Ashraf Osman (400 m). Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim will compete in the discus throw event, which is not a Diamond discipline in Doha.